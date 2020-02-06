It’s been a while since we’ve had some good news from the world of Denuvo. With the Epic Games Store dominating headlines, it seems most PC gamers have had bigger fish to fry than the notorious DRM solution.

Denuvo still exists though, and it’s still being used as an anti-piracy measure for a ton of games. One of the big ones was 2019’s Devil May Cry 5, a stellar return to form for Capcom’s character action series that was, to the chagrin of some, protected by Denuvo Anti-Tamper.

Well it’s protected no more. As of, ooh, six hours ago, Capcom pushed out a tiny new patch for DMC5 on PC that has removed the DRM. The change history for Devil May Cry V on Steam tells us “Removed 3rd-Party DRM – Denuvo Anti-tamper, 5 different PC within a day machine activation limit.”

It’s about time, in fairness. Devil May Cry 5 was originally cracked on March 8th, 2019, which was also its release date. Good job Denuvo. Since then, it’s been nothing but a dead weight for legitimate owners. For preservation’s sake though, we’re at least glad to see that Capcom has done the right thing and ensure Devil May Cry 5 will be perfectly playable for years to come.

DMC5 uses an earlier version of Denuvo but the later edition has proved a tough nut to, erm, crack. The likes of Detroit: Become Human, Monster Hunter Iceborne, Planet Zoo, FIFA 20 and F1 2019 all remain uncracked months after launch. Whatever your thoughts on Denuvo, it looks as if its protection has got a whole lot tougher lately.