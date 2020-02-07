We’re still poking through the reams of financial results this week, desperately scratching around for any news which can possibly be gleaned from a bunch of suits talking about ‘in-game net bookings’ and boasting of ‘MAUs’ while they show off their scratch and sniff business cards made from upcycled Rolexes. There was a tidbit tucked into Ubisoft’s earnings call, however, with confirmation that the French publisher will release five AAA games throughout this upcoming fiscal year.

The three confirmed games so far are Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine, with two further unannounced games to launch within the next 13 months or so. Three of the games will launch between September 2020 and December 2020, while the remaining two will arrive between January and March 2021

"We have evolved our organisational structure in recent months in order to strengthen our focus on high-potential titles, and we are very excited about the idea of releasing five new AAA games in 2020-21," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. "Although the competitive environment is looking especially tough, production of these games is progressing well and each of them comes with great features that set them apart.”

And for those of you hoping Ubisoft had immediately addressed the recent issue of a lack of uniqueness to its games lineup, you may need to think again. Those further two unannounced games would appear to be, obviously enough, a new Assassin’s Creed and a Far Cry. That’s according to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who seldom gets these things wrong.

Assassins Creed: Ragnarok, or something to that effect, looks to be a nailed on release. There’s been enough smoke swirling around a Norse-themed Assassin’s Creed that it would be more surprising if this wasn’t the case.

As for Far Cry, we’d imagine it’s probably time for a major reinvention, else Ubisoft could find itself in a similarly sticky situation to Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s ill-fated launch. While Far Cry 5 did plenty well commercially, there was a sense the tide is turning and folks won’t be so happy with a Far Cry 6 following the exact same formula. After Far Cry 3, 4, Primal, 5 and New Dawn, it’s probably about time Ubisoft pulls an Assassin’s Creed and goes for a major reboot.

This also tells us that 2020 will be yet another disappointing year for Splinter Cell fans. Sam Fisher’s time will surely come but it isn’t any time soon. It also clues us in on the ephemeral Beyond Good & Evil 2, a game which still looks nowhere nearer release. Fingers crossed 2021 is the year.

Are you expecting big things from Ubisoft's lineup for the coming year? Which of these five do you think you'll end up buying? Share your plans below!