Now before you roll your eyes, just remember that Dark Souls is a good game, and the Soulsborne franchise is cherished fondly among many of us. So a new souls-like game is not necessarily a bad thing. The Surge 2, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, Remnant: From the Ashes and many others have shown that the formula can be adapted in various ways to create a unique experience. The almost-a-joke-at-this-point constant comparison between Dark Souls games certainly has its merits sometimes when describing a game's mechanics and/or difficulty, so it’s no surprise that the Dark Souls formula has really taken off recently. Hellpoint is the latest spawn of said formula, essentially a Dark-Souls-in-space where “the line between science and occultism is blurred”.

It certainly has the signifiers of a Souls game, but with an estranged, eldritch twist. It’s set on a space station: the Irid Novo, after some Cosmic Gods decided to throw the most righteous party ever, man. After having trashed the place and taken over the space station, your character is then created by "the Author" to hunt down the deadly monstrosities and uncover the horrible truth behind the mysterious beings’ arrival.

There’s a lot more going on than your typical run-of-the-mill Souls game though. First of all there’s coop, not very exciting there, but now you can play local coop much like in the vein of the LEGO games’ hop-in hop-out system. So you can play with a friend at home, not just online. All loot is shared and the local coop Player 2 data is saved. There’s melee weapons and ranged weapons each with their own special abilities that unlock as you use them more.

Quite interestingly, the space station itself orbits a black hole in real time causing lots of “dynamic events” to trigger like boss appearances, horde assaults and can even affect enemies stats and positions. So the game will change depending on your position around the black hole and your playstyle will have to adapt along with it. It’s quite a unique spin on returning to areas you’ve already cleared, and keeping the gameplay fresh and interesting throughout your playthrough.

It promises many secrets, hidden passages, more secrets and even secrets-within-secrets. The entire map is entirely open and interconnected allowing players to freely explore in whichever order they like. So it sounds like this will definitely be one of the most interesting versions of the Soulsborne formula, and it’s definitely on my wishlist.

Hellpoint is set to be released on the 16th of April this year. Check out the hellish trailer below: