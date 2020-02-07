Blizzard is continuing to attempt to salvage the pieces of the wreck that is Warcraft 3: Reforged, in a move somewhat akin to taking a needle and thread to the starboard hull of the Titanic.

The gaming community loves nothing more than a bit of mob justice, and Blizzard served it to them on a silver platter when Warcraft 3: Reforged arrived last week missing several key features, a torpedoed online component, and an aggressive EULA that left mod creators feeling hard done by.

As always, the heaviest price is paid when investors get wind of a bad situation. Activision-Blizzard held its quarterly investors call, forcing Blizzard president J. Allen Brack to admit the Warcraft 3 remasterâ€™s launch has definitely not been plain sailing.

"Concerning Warcraft 3: Reforged, honestly, it's been a bit of a hard week. Our community has come to expect really amazing things from us, and we've heard from them that we did not achieve that bar," said Brack.

"But we stand behind our games, and have consistently shown that not only do we support them, but we continue to build on them even after launch. And we're committed to doing that here as well. We're going to continue to update the game, and we're going to continue to update the community with our plans going forward."

In terms of just how disastrous Warcraft III: Reforgedâ€™s launch has been for Blizzard, financially speaking, itâ€™s too early to say yet. The fiscal briefing made no mention of sales figures for Warcraft 3 so thatâ€™ll probably have to wait until the next quarterly report. A profit seems assured, of course, but this was a potential cash cow which has surely fallen far below expectations.