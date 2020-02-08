Grab your wands and dust off your sticks, er, I mean in the wizard sense. Broomstick League will be coming to Early Access on March 5th and it’s the quidditch version of the car version of football, oh sorry… I mean soccer. Whilst it’s fair to say that it’s inspirations come from that little wizarding franchise called Harry Potter, there hasn’t really been a good quidditch game out there recently. It’s being developed by the same people who worked on ARK: Survival Evolved, but let’s just brush past that for now...

Quidditch is one of those games-within-a-fiction that everybody wishes were real because even though it’s dainty wizards with pointy hats flying on dried-up-mops, there’s a sense of wonder and excitement when it comes to what is essentially the 3D chess version of football.

If you’ve watched and/or read the Harry Potter franchise, the rules will be nothing new to you: armed with your broomsticks and wands, players can duke it out in a variety of arenas trying to score against each other. Use spells to knock the ball out of other players’ hands, or use the teleport spell to dupe your opponents and create opportunities for scoring. Play 1v1, 2v2 or even 3v3 across online multiplayer or local matchmaking with friends.

As with Rocket League and most other games these days, there will be an assortment of magical attire that you can dress your wizard-person (I tried to think of a clever ‘sportsperson’ joke here, and clearly I succeeded). There’s also a player levelling system and stats & leaderboard tracking, so you can be the very best there ever was… Wait no, that's the wrong franchise.

There’s not much else going on inside Broomstick League, but the simplicity of it will more than make up for it, as Harry Potter fans will undeniably have some fun with it.

Are you excited for Broomstick League? Do you think it will take over Rocket League? How many more Leagues can there be? Let us know!