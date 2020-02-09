Just when the whole zombie genre started to feel a bit tiresome, the developers of Northgard announced their brand new game, Darksburg: an isometric, survival hack-and-slash. This time however it seems the zombie-ness will be outweighed by the cast of quirky, diverse characters. Play as either a Werewolf, a nun, a chef with a giant spoon, or a bounty hunter and her pet chipmunk… Wait what?

Yes you heard that right, it looks to be a light-hearted take on the oversaturated market of unliving, undying creatures (one look at the Steam page will show you the tone they are going for), which is quite refreshing if you ask me. Fight alongside your friends or randomers online as you all fight to survive and complete objectives. Or, fight increasingly difficult waves of enemies in an attempt to, well, survive.

Check out the trailer below to meet the band of misfit adventurers:

Don’t like playing the good guys? Then there’s also a PvP mode where you can control the bad guys instead! Known as the Revenants, these are extra-special enemies with unique abilities whose sole purpose is to ruin the fun of the other players.

You can level up your character, master their skills and improve their abilities using items and unlockable talents. Each character has a unique set of abilities that will help the group in different ways. There’s 3 areas to choose from: the Harbour, Faubourg and the Marketplace, each with their own unique setting and strategies.

The planned release date is the 12th of February. Though it is slightly worrying that the game still has no purchase option on Steam. So if you really want it you’ll have to put up with wishlisting it for now.

Are you excited for Darksburg? Let us know!