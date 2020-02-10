The Bearded Ladies have made the surprise announcement of Corruption 2029, an all-new turn-based tactical sci-fi strategy game from the team behind 2018's Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. Players take control of a squad of augmented soldiers looking to restore order in an American which has become a war-torn wasteland. Most surprising though? Corruption 2029 will be out next week (via the Epic Games Store). Let's take a look at those all-important system specs.

Corruption 2029 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 8 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 2-Core 3.6 GHz or AMD FX-4300 4-Core 3.8 GHz

RAM: 4 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850

HDD: 5 GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 11

Corruption 2029 Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-4771 4-Core 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-9370 8-Core 4.4 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 8GB

HDD: 5 GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 11

For those of you who played the excellent if flawed Mutant Year Zero, you'll be pleased to know there's not much of a shift in the system requirements for Corruption 2029. The suggested specs are lower, if anything, although we expect frame rate performance to be much the same between the two. It does mean you can get away with a fairly low-end rig, including a 2GB VRAM DirectX 11 graphics card, a dual-core processor and just 4GB RAM. This could make Corruption 2029 quite a laptop-friendly tactical strategy game.

One odd discrepancy is the huge gulf between the recommended graphics cards for Corruption 2029. A Radeon RX Vega 56 absolute trounces the performance of a GeForce GTX 970 so these two really don't belong together. Something along the lines of a Radeon R9 290X/Radeon RX 570 would be a more suitable recommended GPU based on the GeForce GTX 970.

As for the minimum spec Windows 8 requirement, we're beginning to see this a bit more often. We wouldn't put much stock in it, to be honest, Corruption 2029 should run just fine on Windows 7. Microsoft's has now reached EOL so it's simply being phased out more in the official system specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Corruption 2029 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Corruption 2029 GPU benchmark chart and we also have an Corruption 2029 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.