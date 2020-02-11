Following on from the rumours late last, BioWare has confirmed a major Anthem 2.0 revision is in the works. In a new message to fans, BioWare general manager Casey Hudson has marked the one-year anniversary of Anthem by admitting that while the team was proud of what it had achieved, “there’s so much more that we – and you – would have wanted from it.”

In an official Anthem Update blog post, Hudson says “we recognise that there’s still more fundamental work to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience, and it will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion.”

The big question mark dangling over this is just how comprehensive a rebirth EA and BioWare intend to give Anthem. Are we just looking at some loot drop tweaks and weapon balancing, or is this something huge, akin to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn? History tells us it’s more likely to be closer to the former than the latter, but BioWare is also a studio which can ill afford cocking it up again.

The way Hudson describes it, the overhaul sounds as if it may not be enough for some. “Over the coming months we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards – while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting,” wrote Hudson in the post. “And to do that properly we’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first.”

The plan for BioWare now is to keep Anthem ticking along as is, including running various events and store refreshes, as well as “revisiting” past cataclysm content. Last we saw, Anthem was still decked out in its Christmas decorations last week, so it’s certainly about time for a refresh.

If you were a betting person, it could pay off to pick up Anthem dirt cheap now in anticipation of the price being jacked up again for the 2.0 launch. There’s an inherent risk there though, obviously, in buying what is currently a poor game and hoping BioWare pulls it out of the mire.

According to a recent Up For Debate, the majority of you have little or no faith left in BioWare so it’ll certainly be interesting to see both whether BioWare can turn the quality of Anthem around and successfully drive interest in gamers actually giving it another shot.

What do you think then, is Anthem a wreck worth salvaging? What would need to change for your to get back on board? Let us know!