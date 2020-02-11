‘Stick to what works’ is probably an adage which will Ubisoft round for an eternity, such is the French publisher’s fetish for returning to familiar ground. Still, after Rainbow Six: Siege we’d forgive them almost anything. Case in point The Division 2’s leaked Year 2 DLC which, seemingly in a bid to rescue the co-op loot shooter from fading into obscurity, returns to the franchise’s roots - New York.

An official announcement is expected later today but, in the meantime, The Division 2 - Warlords of New York has well and truly leaked.

Warlords of New York appears to be a major expansion for The Division 2, hopping from Washington back to the iconic streets of the Big Apple. This time it looks as if the long winter may be over though,and Lower Manhattan has been taken over from a rogue Division Agent and his team of skilled lieutenants.

The Division 2 - Warlords of New York will feature a “gripping” new story revolving around what we’d assume is hunting down your original protagonist from the first game. The level cap is being bumped from 30 up to 40, while there’ll be a level 30 boost thrown into the mix for those who want to get straight into the action. It’ll feature an open-world new, an enhanced end game with three-month seasons, a revamped progression system, additional exotics, gears and skills.

We're expecting a full reveal of this expansion, including a full trailer, later today, so we'll update you just as soon as that appears.