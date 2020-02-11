If there’s one thing publisher THQ Nordic has enough of, it’s games. Last we heard, THQ Nordic has more than 80 games in active development. Eighty! Its appetite is insatiable though, promoting the creation of an all-new studio dedicated to the development of shooter survival games.

Known as Nine Rocks Games, the new studio will be based in Bratislava, Slovakia, with a very specific focus on the ever-popular survival shooter genre, beginning with a undisclosed project that will be revealed “in due time”.

Nine Rocks Games counts key DayZ, Soldier of Fortune: Payback (we're not sure we'd brag about that), Conan and Chaser developers amongst its team. With the likes of DayZ under their belts, there’s definitely some pedigree there within the genre. Other popular survival shooters include Rust, Hunt: Showdown, PUBG and SCUM, so expect something along these lines from the new outfit.

“We are very much looking forward to setting up shop in our office, gradually optimizing our teamsize, and getting to work on our project”, said David Durcak, CEO of Nine Rocks Games, and project lead at Bohemia Interactive for a six-year span. “With THQ Nordic as a partner, our roster of talent found perfect conditions to collaborate on our first joint project.”

“We welcome the newest addition to the THQ Nordic network of studios: Nine Rocks Games,” said Klemens Kreuzer, CEO of THQ Nordic. “I personally think it is always a great sign in business, when everything just seems to fall into place. The right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation… We are very happy to welcome the Slovak team onboard and are excited about our first project with Nine Rocks Games."

Don't expect to hear anything on this project for a good while yet, although THQ Nordic assuredly has plenty more in the pipeline.