Leather lovers, it's time. TT Isle of Man is back and representing one of the most infamous and dangerous sporting events in the world. TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 features the full 60km-long Snaefell Mountain Course, 17 additional tracks, 18 motorbikes and plenty of famous faces. For most of us, racing that track is nothing but a pipe dream. Luckily, this digital version is a much cheaper, less life-threatening second-best. Here are the PC specs required to run TT Isle of Man – Ride On the Edge 2.

TT Isle of Man - Ride of the Edge 2 Minimum System Requirements

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 4-Core 2.8 GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T 6-Core 3.3 GHz

TT Isle of Man - Ride of the Edge 2 Recommended System Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350 8-Core 4.0 GHz

Fans of the original TT Isle of Man will find a game which has very similar system specs across the board. We see a slight shimmy upwards in terms of demands but nothing that should cause any particular concern.

In order to run TT IoM Ride on the Edge 2 your PC will need a graphics card that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290 and it should be paired with either an AMD FX-8150 or Intel Core i5-4430 3.0GHz CPU to match the TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Recommended needs around a 7-year-old PC to run, which is certainly reasonable enough and ensures Ride on the Edge 2 will be playable on a wide range of PC gaming systems.

Taking a look at the min reqs, you will require a Radeon HD 6770 graphics card with a Core i3-530 2.9GHz or Phenom II X3 720 processor to reach the minimum TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge specs, run on low graphics setting and 720p. You should also have 4 GB system memory for the minimum requirements, along with a fairly basic DX11 GPU.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have an TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.