Godfall is no longer alone - we now have another next-gen game on our hands. Outriders, the mysterious new title from People Can Fly, the studio behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, is now coming to next-gen consoles, publisher Square Enix has confirmed.

Initially revealed at E3 last year, People Can Fly is having a re-reveal of sorts, this time actually providing a concrete look at the co-op action RPG, along with the first gameplay details. Originally announced for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Outriders will now also be coming in holiday 2020 to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

My Google image search tells me this is not to do with Outriders, some sort of Marvel cinematic universe villain. I'm a bit confused at this point, I won't lie, but I believe Outriders is not related whatsoever to Marvel.

“It’s incredibly exciting to finally reveal what we have been working on for the last four years,” said Bartek Kmita, game director at People Can Fly. “Outriders is our first game since leaving Epic Games, and has grown from an idea of the game we always wanted to make, to the most ambitious project People Can Fly has ever undertaken”.

Outriders is set in an original sci-fi universe, one in which everything has, unsurprisingly, gone to shit. Players can create their own Outrider and head out into a harsh, unforgiving planet, either solo or cooperatively with up to two other players.

There seems to be a bit of Gears of War to proceedings here, possibly smashed up with a bit of looter shooter action. We’re looking at some wacky weaponry and plenty of special powers to get to grips with.

A proper gameplay reveal for Outriders will be coming this Thursday, February 13th, at 8pm GMT. You can watch the reveal stream for yourself over on Square Enix’s official Twitch channel, although we’ll update this article with the footage just as soon as it goes live.