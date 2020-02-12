GeForce Now Review - Do we have a Stadia Killer on our hands?

Activision Blizzard has pulled all its catalogue of games from GeForce Now, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch. The decision comes shortly after Nvidia’s official launch of the service a week ago. Whilst still having some issues, GeForce Now proved to be a formidable attempt at cloud gaming, but a move like this might see a big blow to Nvidia’s subscription base and the reputation of GeForce Now.

There’s no official word as to why this has happened from either party at the moment. Maybe they are just renegotiating, and during that awkward phase had to officially take those titles out of the service. It may simply be that Activision-Blizzard doesn't want its games on a streaming service without its say so. Or, on the other hand, this could potentially even be some sort of unannounced exclusivity deal with Google Stadia, we just don't know for now.

There's a lot of speculation right now, but hopefully both parties can come to an agreement soon and the get the games back on Nvidia’s library.

Nvidia already took a big blow late last year when Rockstar pulled all their games from Geforce Now as well, with the potential to work on a Google Stadia exclusivity deal. On the flipside, many are speculating Activision Blizzard is working on their own version of the service after seeing the success it could potentially have in the future.

It’s such a shame to see these types of instances happening in this industry, as cloud gaming could truly be beneficial for a mass audience. The idea of being able to play anywhere you go on almost any device (We’re still a little ways from playing Skyrim on our fridges) is appealing to any avid gamer, plus playing on Ultra quality settings without hindering performance is mouth-watering.

Moves like this will surely have consequences on the cloud gaming industry, as many people have pointed out: the fact that these companies can restrict access to their games on a whim is worrying indeed.

What do you think? Could Activision Blizzard be making its own cloud gaming service? Or do you think Activision's games are moving to Google Stadia? And where does this leave GeForce Now?