What appears to be a rare sighting of Intel’s upcoming Core i7-10700K flagship processor. The 10th Generation Comet Lake-S CPU has been spotted in a benchmark database by the ever-enterprising TUM_APISAK, a Thai Twitter user who successfully manages to pull out scoop after scoop.

The leaked benchmark shows the Intel Core i7-10700K processor clocked at 3.8GHz, with a maximum turbo clock speed of 5,291 MHz, or 5.3GHz.

Intel’s flagship is set to pack 8 Cores, the same as the Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core 3.6GHz, but this time multithreading is back. The 14nm chip sports the full 16 Threads which, when combined with seemingly faster clock speeds, equates to what could well be a monstrously fast gaming processor.

As it currently stands, it’s expected Intel Core i7-10700K will also have 16MB of share L3 cache and expected maximum TDP of 125W. What we’re really look at here is effectively an Intel Core i9-9900K 8-Core 4.0 GHz squeezed down into a Core i7.

Pricing is going to be all-important here. The Core i7-10700K will be pitched as the standout Comet Lake-S chip in terms of gaming performance without well and truly breaking the bank. Intel will hopefully be targeting the $350-400 range, which could really get AMD sweating. The 8C16T Ryzen 7 3700X has an MSRP of $399, although can be had for as little as $339 right now. If Intel can at least get it down around near there it could be onto a big winner.

The Intel Core i9-10900K 10-Core 3.7GHz is also inbound, for those with even deeper pockets. Pricing is expected to be in the region of $500. This wedge of cash gets you a 10C/20T CPU which is up to 30% faster than the i9-9900K. The i9-10900K is packing a 4.8GHz all-core boost, 5.3 GHz single core boost, and a base frequency of 3.7 GHz.

Intel's 10th Gen desktop processors are expected to launch at some point in March 2020.