Marvel's Avengers is back, and seemingly recovered from the hefty four-month delay it suffered last month. Square Enix has now announced Marvel’s Avengers pre-orders are live, kicking off proceedings with a brand spanking new trailer and pushing live the all-important Steam page. This hopefully confirms Marvel’s Avengers will not be an Epic Games Store exclusive, just in case you were worrying.

Following the delay, Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 4th, 2020. Square Enix being Square Enix, there are, of course, a copious number of editions to choose from depending on how much cash you are willing to splash.

At the basic level we have the Marvel’s Avengers Standard Edition (£49.99/$59.99). This includes the game, obviously enough. Pre-ordering will net you the Marvel Legacy Outfit Pack, while PS4 users will get access to the beta first, as well as a Marvel Legacy Nameplate and a dynamic PS4 Custom Theme.

One step up from here is the Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition (£65.98/$79.99). This includes the base game plus 72-hour early access at launch and the Obsidian Outfit pack.

Last but by no means least is the Earth’s Mightiest Edition ($199.99). This one’s physical online and includes a copy of the Deluxe Edition, a SteelBook case, Hulk bobblehead, Mjolnir keychain, Black Widow’s belt buckle, Iron Man’s prototype armour blueprints, Kamala Khan’s honorary Avenger pin and a commemorative Avengers group photo. It’s expensive, but Marvel fans are truly mad anyway so I’m sure there’ll be people out there willing to snap it up at the same price as a decent graphics card.

Marvel's Avengers is out on September 4th for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.