Tactical games appear to be making a comeback now. Hot Brass is a new addition to the top-down strategy genre; survey the situation, breach in, and try to get everyone home alive in time for dinner and Love Island. It looks brutal, simplistic and is sure to pose a challenge for all tactical-strategy enthusiasts, and the open beta is releasing next week on February 20th! You can sign up for it now on their website here.

At first it looks like another Door Kickers, but this time you play as Pogs!… okay not exactly Pogs, the Steam page describes them as ‘tokens’ with specific colours and symbol indicators in the middle to easily distinguish characters. The relatively simplistic design seems to make way for some really interesting strategy decisions.

The tokens are designed with a specific reason: quickly identify who your targets are without having to distinguish between uniform colours or the size of their helmet. Red = hostile, yellow = neutral, and green = compliant. It's like Team Fortress 2 all over again. On top of that, you can easily see what equipment they’re carrying thanks to the minimalist symbol inside the token: do they have a submachine gun? A riot shield? Or maybe they’ve surrendered after being blinded by five flash grenades because you accidentally mashed the button in a panic.

These design choices will be extremely handy in every situation, as a single bullet can kill you. If you want to achieve the ‘perfect mission’ rank you’ll need to save all the civilians, and arrest all the suspects without any casualties (including your own team).

Talking about teams… the game will support up to 4-player co-op. Watching the trailer you can see the types of situations that can result from this: two players slowly push forward with riot shields, blocking all gunfire, whilst the other two focus on rescuing civilians and detaining stunned enemies after the riot shield guys get close enough to tase them.

And there are a whole range of weapons and equipment at your disposal too. There’ll be flashbangs, riot shields and various weapons to choose from in addition to night-vision goggles, door cameras and breach charges.

Almost all walls and doors are destructible. So if you feel like going on a rampage you can just blast open a hole with gunfire, or blow open a wall all Kool-Aid style. Each mission will present you with unique challenges and obstacles that you’ll have to overcome and prepare thoroughly for.

It truly is a top-down tactical-action-strategy SWAT simulator (seems like these games really like their double-barrel genre indicators huh?). Anyway we’re certainly excited to get started with some (br)ass-kicking fun, and when the game is officially released we’ll be sure to let you know!