Torchlight 3 is arriving some time this year, the isometric action-RPG sequel to Torchlight 2 will take players to the world of Novastraia where they can traverse a shared world, explore new dungeons, and build a fort of your very own that you can improve. With lots of features, new characters and classes, and an updated pets system (oh yes!), Torchlight 3 is sure to be the definitive version of the Torchlight franchise.

The official release date is not yet confirmed; it is currently still in Alpha but there is at least a 2020 window, and you can wishlist the game on Steam for all the latest updates. If you want to know how well your system can handle the new addition to the Torchlight series, then look no further for the minimum system requirements below:

Torchlight III Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q8300 2.5GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 900e 2.4GHz

RAM: 4 GB

GPU RAM: 1 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD 6870

HDD: 10 GB Available Hard Drive Space

API: Vulkan (TBC)

As for the recommended system requirements: we haven't received any information from Echtra Inc. or Perfect World Entertainment, but we can assume the minimum system requirements are enough to run Torchlight 3 satisfactorily.

And as ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Torchlight 3 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Torchlight 3 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Torchlight 3 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.