Remedy Entertainment has been busy recently. After a successful year for their studio from Control’s positive reaction and large following, it’s no surprise that one of the best developers in single-player story games is working on some new projects. Some we’ve known about for a while and others are a little more mysterious…

As usual, video game analyst Daniel Ahmad has scoured the financial reports to uncover information:

Here is what Remedy Entertainment is working on:



- Two paid expansions for Control in 2020

- CrossFire X single player for 2020 on Xbox One

- An unannounced project set to enter pre-production

- Vanguard: A new live service / multiplayer game.https://t.co/Jyn3ZjZZeF pic.twitter.com/prVmHeicLo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 14, 2020

There are two paid expansions for Control, which we've known about for a while. The first of which, The Foundation, is coming March 26th, titled. This DLC “will delve into the history of the Oldest House. At the request of the ever-mysterious Board, Jesse must explore what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself. Expect things to get weird."

The second piece of DLC, AWE, is a little bit more cryptic… Famously teasing the return of Alan Wake in some capacity, the second expansion “will take Jesse into a new part of the Oldest House, the Investigations Sector, where the Bureau closely examines Altered World Events.”

CrossFire X is the console version of the highest grossing FPS's of all time, CrossFire and its upcoming CrossFire HD version. It’s basically like Counter-Strike but interestingly Remedy Entertainment is hard at work on a single player component for the game: a great choice if you ask me, it might become the best military single player of all time! (take that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare! And I’m not counting Spec Ops: The Line because it doesn’t have an extensive multiplayer like CoD or CS:GO)

Vanguard is a little more mysterious; described as a “long-lasting service-based multiplayer game combined with selected Remedy Features” certainly springs lots of ideas to mind. We’ll probably hear more information about it soon as both Vanguard and the currently unannounced ‘3rd Project’ move into pre-production.

That unannounced 3rd project by the way is not much more than just that. All we know is that it’s “proceeding well with a team of 20 people”. Alan Wake 2 anyone? Probably not, but a brand new single-player IP by Remedy would be very exciting, if that is the case however then we’ll probably hear about it at some point after the second DLC for Control comes out.

It’s all looking good for Remedy Entertainment and the future is exciting for them as the, arguably, best developers in single-player experiences are really pushing themselves to create quality content. As soon as we hear more about these projects we’ll be sure to update you.

What do you think these mysterious projects could be? Do we have another [enter generic game-as-a-service here] on our hands? Or maybe Alan Wake 2? Let us know!