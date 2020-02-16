Ah yes, the Nintendo-Playstation, the infamous Sony/Nintendo partnership back in the 90’s. The console mashup between the two companies became the stuff of online legend, much like in the vein of the Atari ET games buried in the desert, but the console is real! And it’s officially up for auction in case you were wondering, and you had like $350,000 lying around.

That is the current highest bid by the way (as of writing this). Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey was the highest bidder as of last night, granted that was when the highest bid was at $205,000. So it’s anyone’s guess right now as to who will eventually get it. One thing is for sure though: it will be forever preserved as a piece of history in the gaming industry as one of those ‘what if?’ scenarios.

The Nintendo-Playstation itself was originally named the Super NES CD-ROM System (or the Super Famicom CD-ROM Adapter in Japan), hard to see why the name didn’t catch on to be honest. It was designed to be an add-on to the SNES system to allow the ability to play SNES cartridges as well as what was called a ‘Super Disc’ (a type of CD-ROM) on it. Wow, the 90’s was full of some fun naming conventions wasn’t it? The name ‘Nintendo-Playstation’ was coined to distinguish it from Sony’s later console, the Playstation.

Anyway the project was scrapped and only a handful of prototypes were made. Then in 2009, as part of a bankruptcy auction, Terry Diebold, a former Advanta worker, purchased the system without knowing what kind of gem he had just acquired. Then later down the line managed to discover what magical artifact he owned by asking the only reliable source on the internet: Reddit.

The current unit up for grabs is only a prototype though, with only certain features working, so don't expect any playthroughs of games on the console.

If you’re interested in seeing the biddings (or even make a bid yourself), you can click the link here. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to nip over to my local auction house and nab myself the infamous Super Apple-Xbox MegaDisc system.