Nvidia has set pulses racing with the tease of an all-new GeForce RTX graphics card to tie in specifically with the upcoming launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED sent a cheeky tweet out to Nvidia GeForce saying “Hey @NvidiaGeForce, what do you think about making a limited edition #Cyberpunk2077 GPU?”, following it up with “Oh c'mon! Don't tell us you never thought about it…”

Nvidia played ball, telling Cyberpunk to “Stay tuned…” before sharing a heavily blurred image of a special edition GeForce graphics card. It looks as if it’s sporting a neon yellow trim on its shroud, just like the Cyberpunk 2077 logo.

Naturally, the rumour mill is swirling as to what this graphics card could even be, ranging from a proper special edition GeForce RTX 2077 GPU through to simply a modded shroud on an existing GeForce RTX 20 Series video card, perhaps a custom version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB.

One thing to consider is that since Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed to September 2020, a 20 Series GPU possibly may not cut it. Nvidia’s next-gen GeForce graphics cards are expected to be out around then, so this could potentially even be tied in with Ampere.

What do you think it could be then? Is Nvidia cooking up a next-gen video card to tie in with CP2077? Or do you think this simply a limited edition version of a current graphics card? Let us know!