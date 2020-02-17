A good rule in life is that good things come to those who wait. And bad things, but that’s just par for the course. State Of Decay 2 probably exists somewhere between these two states, offering a co-op survival sequel which perhaps didn’t kick on from the original in the way most had hoped.

Still, if you’re the patient sort, Undead Labs has spent the last two years improving State of Decay 2, releasing a bucket-load of expansions, maps and gameplay improvements. All of these updates and more are being rolled into State Of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, bringing the zombie-packed sequel to Steam for the first time with a complete package.

The headline addition specifically for the Juggernaut Edition of State of Decay 2 is the new map. Providence Ridge is a Pacific Northwest town featuring plenty of scenic lakes, made all the better by enhanced weather and environment effect. The UI and menus have also been improved.

A new class of weapons for the SoD Juggernaut Edition comes in the form of heavy-duty two-handed melee weapons, while there are now larger bases, additional environmental tools for manipulating zombies, and all of the released paid expansions are now included. Those who’ve already bought the expansions will be rewarded with some in-game trinkets.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition comes to PC (Steam and Microsoft Store) and Xbox One on March 13th, 2020.