The Epic Games Store is dishing out free games left, right and centre. If you haven’t been following along the EGS has been trying to entice a lot of people into transitioning to their store by offering free games. Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez are available right now, but along with Faeria, Assassins Creed: Syndicate will be available as of February 20th.

That’s a pretty good deal if you ask me. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was kind of brushed off as just another Assassin’s Creed after the series had gone stale. Many a mockery had been made when it was first announced as it would be the closest to modern day the series has ever been set (Discounting the real-world animus stuff with Desmond or even Layla), joking the next game would take place in space. But AC: Syndicate was actually quite an enjoyable AC game. To those that missed this entry, now’s your time to give it a try (because it’s free… Did I mention that?)

In our review of AC Syndicate we said: "So while Assassin's Creed Syndicate is light on novelty, it feels like enough fat has been trimmed that this is a more enjoyable experience than any in the series before it. Traversal is once more a joy; the world is massive and believable; the cast of characters roguish and likeable; and for the first time in an age, Assassin's Creed feels like it has some genuine personality to it."

Kingdom Come is also absolutely worth the download, even if you hate Epic Games down to the very core of your soul you might as well download the app to get a free game out of it. Since Kingdom Come leaves the free game marketplace on February 20th just as AC Syndicate comes onto it, download the store app now and you can get yourself two free games for the price of, well, nothing.

Let us know if you download Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and what you think of it! Come on, it’s free!