For those of you on the anti-DRM team, you can now play the Dishonored and Wolfenstein franchises completely DRM-free on GOG. There's still all sorts of DRM on offer if you pick some of these games up from other storefronts but, if you're that way inclined, GOG is obviously the standout from a DRM-free perspective.

Handily, their arrival has also been timed to coincide with a Bethesda publisher sale on the GOG store. It’s the first time most of the publisher’s newer games have gone DRM-free. Not only that, but the games are extremely cheap: The Dishonored collection is currently being sold for $21.53 (£16.49) which is an absolute steal for the three games in the franchise that includes Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. Plus Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood are being sold together for $7.82 (£5.99), or $5.86 (£4.49) individually.

If you’re like us and endlessly searching for a new game to play in what is a dry month up until, like, everything starts coming out in March/April, then this sale is a perfect opportunity to get your hands on some quality games that will be sure to keep you busy for days or weeks.

Or maybe delve into the apocalyptic wasteland with Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas or even the original games that started the series off. The Elder Scrolls franchise is also there including Morrowind, Oblivion and the previous installments.

Unfortunately The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and some of their more recent games like Fallout 4, DOOM, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Prey aren’t a part of the sale. Bethesda's willing to go DRM-free, but seemingly only for the games which have dried up sales-wise anyway. Hows about we throw some of those newer games into the mix eh, Bethesda?

But if you've never played a Bethesda game before, there are some gems to be found here. This is a great time to start exploring the back catalogue, so just buy something and see if you can spot the classic Bethesda jank charm in most of their games that everyone seems to talk about.

Let us know if you’re planning on getting any of the games on sale! I personally can’t wait to play Dishonored 2 or Wolfenstein: The Old Blood as I never got round to those when they first came out.