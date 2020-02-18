Romero Games’ XCOM-like mobster strategy game Empire of Sin has been delayed, publisher Paradox Interactive has announced. Originally due to launch in Spring 2020, Empire of Sin has been rescheduled to Autumn 2020.

"We at Paradox Interactive, along with our partners at Romero Games, have an ambitious vision for Empire of Sin and decided together that more development time is needed", said Ebba Ljungerud, CEO at Paradox. "This will allow us to deliver the game that our community deserves and meets our standards."

"The challenges in making a game like no-one has made before is exactly that – making a game no-one has made before. It takes time to get everything right and presents us with some unique opportunities. I am grateful we are taking the additional time to polish", said Brenda Romero of Romero Games.

"The support and enthusiasm our community has shown thus far for Empire of Sin is incredible. We hope that once you're let loose in Chicago and see the world we've created, you'll believe it was worth the wait!"

Empire of Sin will now be out in Autumn 2020 for PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, ‘Xbox and PlayStation’. Paradox hasn’t specified the Xbox and PlayStation platforms, however, so this could well indicate we’re looking at a cross-generation release.