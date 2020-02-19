Like driving in the mud and the snow,

When there's nowhere to go,

And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying.

And you're looking for the answer in your tyres...

But you think you're gonna blow up,

And now you’re going to load up... (your last save)

I’m not a poet or a songwriter (hard to tell I know), but there is definitely some truth to that parody (you’re welcome btw). If you haven’t guessed by the title already, SnowRunner has just been granted a release date and will be dragging its snowflaked tyres into your lovely, just-cleaned carpet on April 28th.

The sequel to the much loved game Spintires- I mean Spintires: Mudrunner- I mean just MudRunner (that’s the most recent title right?) was announced last year, but we finally have a proper date for when we can get our grubby hands on the snowy sequel.

As the title and trailer suggests, the new game will take place on a larger, snow-covered map compared to the previous entry. It will also include 40 vehicles with officially licensed real-world brands such as Ford, Chevrolet and Freightliner. As well as customisation options for your vehicles including intake snorkels, snow chains for your tyres, adjustable ride height and more.

The bigger, icier world introduces new challenges for players to overcome, along with more missions to (try to) complete for huge rewards and bonuses. Additionally co-op is back! So you can get stuck in the snow and mud with up to four friends, how delightful.

Is it just me or does it seem like bad timing to release a snow-based game right before Summer? Maybe it will be nice to play something to make you think of cooler weather when we’re all inevitably sweating our mudflaps off. (If you live in the Southern Hemisphere please disregard this comment).

SnowRunner will be released on April 28th and is available to pre-order right now on the Epic Games Store with an exclusive Navistar 5000-MV Tractor as a pre-order bonus. There's no word on a Steam release yet, but we'll let you know as soon as there is!

Are you excited for SnowRunner? We sure are! It’s been a while since I’ve played a very physics-based game... But how do you feel? Let us know!