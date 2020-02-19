Remember that game that was announced almost 3 years ago? You know, that one made by some of the guys who worked on the Just Cause franchise? The one where you could mash a rabbit and a turtle together and make a kung-fu bounty hunter? Yeah that one!

Biomutant is developed by Experiment 101, and according to their most recent twitter post: it’s definitely not dead, so don’t worry about getting a shoebox ready to bury it in the backyard, or flush it down the toilet.

So here we have it, confirmation that they are still working on developing the game! If there ever was a time for a post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable now is the time, and clearly there was some demand for an update on this game’s development as it states in the first paragraph: “We know many of you are wondering if the game is still in development. Let us assure you that we’ve never been working harder and more focused on it than now!”

The studio, owned by THQ Nordic, seems to be taking a page out of CD Projekt Red’s book; directly staying in touch with its audience and being open and honest about the development of it’s games. As I previously mentioned, the game was officially announced about 3 years ago and we’ve heard very little in that time. There was a gameplay video a while back as well as a playable version at Gamescom 2019… yet still no confirmed release date.

It would seem as if the game is close to being finished though, the Steam page still lists the planned release date as ‘2020’, but for Experiment 101 to specifically say in their post: “We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it.” If the game was far from being finished I would imagine them saying something more along the lines of: ‘we’ve still got a long road ahead of us, and we’ll show the game off when it’s ready.’ But there has been gameplay, and people have played it, they say it’s in the “final stages of development”, so it can’t be far off right?

It’s also nice to hear from a developer that they still need some time, and it’s great timing too: after Cyberpunk 2077, the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel's Avengers, It’s hard not to see this as a response to the negative buzz from all the games being delayed recently.

We’ll see if any more information is revealed as the year goes by, we doubt any major information about it will come from any of the big conventions this year. But for now we just have to wait and hope… I want my damn badger with lizard arms and a samurai sword already!

Are you excited for Biomutant? When do you think it will come out?