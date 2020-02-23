It's all too easy to forget when you're busy buying graphics cards and processors but the humble mouse is often the chief interface between you and playing the games you love. Whether you prioritise comfort to longer sessions, programmable buttons for MMOs, high DPI for first-person shooters, or wireless for playing from the comfort of your couch.

A bit like Ollivander's wand shop, there's a gaming mouse out there for everyone. Actually finding one though? It can be tricky wading through the hundreds of variations and spec sheets to find the true answers. Here, hopefully, we've made that hunt a whole lot easier for you with the best gaming mice you can buy in 2020.

Best Value-For-Money Gaming Mouse

Top quality gaming mice need not break the bank and we believe there's a sweet spot to be found between 360-no-scope excellence and value for money. While there are certainly good reasons to go with more expensive gaming mice, we believe this offers best-in-class value without sacrificing your gaming chops.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge

At around £40/$50, the HyperX Pulsefire Surge isn’t exactly a barrel-scraping price but we think for what it offers this represents fantastic value. It’s a fairly traditional gaming mouse that does away with all the fraff associated with some of the exuberant mice. The Pulsefire Surge features a sleek design, minimal RGB lighting, a sky-high 16K DPI, Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks and a smooth glide which should ensure it’s never to blame for your next missed head-shot.

Best Wireless Mouse

Wireless mice used to be the buzzwords that any ardent PC gamers would turn their noses up at. You can't play an FPS with a wireless mouse! What about the input lag! Won't somebody please think of the children? Those days are long gone now though. Wireless mice are lightning quick and nigh-on indistinguishable from a wired setup, minus that pesky cable which your cat keeps trying to play with.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless

The king. The don. Logitech’s G502 LightSpeed wireless gaming mouse offers unparalleled wireless gaming performance. The $150/£130 price tag may be enough to make you wince but this is truly an investment in a long-term gaming solution. Sporting an insane 16,000 DPI, the Logitech G502 offers best-in-class responsive gaming, complete with 11 reprogrammable buttons, customisable macros, tunable weight and programmable RGB colour systems if you’re that way inclined.

Best Left-Handed Mouse

Us lefties are often shunning as outcasts by the hardware world. Everything we write smudges beneath our fist. Everything we buy feels as if it doesn’t quite fit. That’s the problem with being sinister, evil lefties. Sadly, this endemic hatred filters through to the hardware world, where we’re given a paltry selection to choose from.

Razer Deathadder Left-Hand Edition

Fret not though, for there are still a few gems to choose from. For us, ambidextrous mice don’t cut it. They’re not ideal with either left or right-handers. Pure left-handed is the way to go, and on that front the standout left-handed gaming mouse right now is the Razer Deathadder Essential Left-Handed Edition. It’s a true left-handed mouse meaning comfortable ergonomics for lefties, curving inwards to the right.

Specs-wise, the Deathadder Left-Hand Edition comes with 3500 DPI precision, 1000Hz polling rate, five independently programmable buttons and real-time sensitivity adjustment. Due to being less common than the right-handed version, you’ll rarely see the Razer Deathadder Left-Hand Edition for a discounted price but, with an MSRP of £59.99, this is a great pick for lefties.

Best Vertical Gaming Mouse

Do we recommend you game using a vertical mouse? Probably not. For some folks, it’s not a matter of choice though. Vertical gaming mice provide a neutral rest position, avoids compressing the median nerve (which could ultimately lead to carpal tunnel syndrome) and reduces pressure on the wrist. A vertical gaming mouse is arguably better for you in the long term, although you’ll come a cropper against CSGO pros. Still, for less intense games, a vertical mouse can be a great alternative.

Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse

Of those out there, we think the Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse is the pick of the bunch. It provides a neutral handshake position, reduces pressure on your wrist and is ergonomically approved by the professionals. For anyone who suffers from wrist soreness of muscle fatigue, the MX Vertical will do the trick outside of lining up fast-paced headshots. Its 4000 DPI precision may seem modest but it’s more than enough for the typical user, while you’d be hard-pressed to tell it was a wireless mouse in terms of input lag. To top it off, a full charge of this thing can last upwards of three months.

Best Money-No-Object Gaming Mouse

Sometimes, you just want the best of the best. You want to slap down your hard-earned money and feel like you've got the best product around, warm in the knowledge that no one's better at Siege than you purely because they've go better hardware. Here, we celebrate the finest gaming mouse money can buy, one which priorities gaming and performance above all else.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless is in this list twice because, well, it’s just so damn good. The best wireless mouse also happens to be the best gaming mouse - period. At $150/£130 it’s right at the top end of the scale for gaming mice but, for your hard-earned cash, you really do get some premium hardware which proves ditching the cord was absolutely worth it. The G502 rocks incredible battery life, eye-catching aesthetics, 16,000 DPI, the Logitech G502 offers best-in-class responsive gaming, complete with 11 reprogrammable buttons, customisable macros, tunable weight and programmable RGB lighting. Where do we sign?