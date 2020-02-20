It’s actually happening. This is not a fever dream. Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, a game which was announced a full year before the current-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles were revealed, now has a release date.

There are just 40 sleeps to go until you can finally get your armoured mitts on Mount & Blade 2. Developer TaleWorlds has confirmed a March 31st, 2020, Early Access release for the ambitious open-world strategy action-RPG super-duper mash-up hybrid.

Bannerlord will be available to buy through Steam or directly through the TaleWorlds website, priced at $49.99/€49.99/£39.99. Not cheap, for sure, but the sort of game you can feasibly expect to be playing well into this shiny new decade.

As for what’s included in the Mount and Blade 2 Early Access release? Well, we’ll have to wait and see. TaleWorlds will be sharing more info “shortly before release”.

For now, we’re expecting the core of Bannerlord to be present and correct. Players will build up an army in the fictional continent of Calradia, taking on quests, planning out via a strategic map, using siege machines before getting into the thick of the action with the skill-based directional combat system that’s all the rage on melee action these days.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord comes to Steam Early Access on March 31st.