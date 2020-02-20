For those of you scrambling to save some money or sell your house in order to afford a new graphics card, so that you have the slightest chance at being able to run Cyberpunk 2077 on your rig without exploding… Don’t worry, Nvidia has officially announced that the newest game by CD Projekt Red is coming to GeForce Now.

“GeForce NOW members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it’s available.”

That means you can play Cyberpunk 2077 and wander the streets of Night City with MAX settings. And if you’re a founder then you can bask in the glorious technological metropolis with ray-tracing enabled. Got a Mac? No problem! “GeForce NOW Founders members can explore the streets of Night City with RTX ON, fully optimized and instantly available, even on your Mac laptop.”

This will come as great news to most people, a couple weeks back we crowned Cyberpunk 2077 as the most demanding PC game in 2020 (we think), so if you were worried your rig wasn’t up to the task of running such a demanding game, GeForce Now can eliminate that problem entirely. Plus the added benefit of being able to play on your mac is mind blowing and an absolute steal for the price of membership to Nvidia’s streaming service.

It also seems that Nvidia has been working closely with CD Projekt Red, which hopefully means the game will be thoroughly optimised for it’s release: “We’re thrilled to work with CD PROJEKT RED to bring its eagerly-anticipated game to GeForce NOW.” Eagerly-anticipated is an understatement I say.

Recently, Nvidia announced their own Cyberpunk 2077-themed RTX 2080 Ti graphics card in celebration of the game’s release later this year. And if you want to try your luck at winning a pair for you and a friend, you can also enter their sweepstake competition (information on how to enter is in the article linked above).

Alright, choombahs, are you excited for this? Will you be using GeForce Now when Cyberpunk 2077 comes out? And if you haven’t gotten a membership already, has this news convinced you otherwise? Let us know!