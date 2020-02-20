No Man's Sky has seen a bit of a surge lately. The game that was surrounded by so much controversy leading up to and long after it’s release has been slowly updating and renewing itself. The game has almost garnered cult status with many old and new players becoming die-hard fans as of late, especially after the latest updates which brought multiplayer and VR capabilities to it. In a new update to the game, Hello Games has introduced “living ships”, a new class of rare, sentient spaceships.

(Was that a Space-Dino skull I saw?)

These organic vehicles can be found in “dozens of procedurally-generated variations” and what’s more is they come with unique technologies that are also procedurally generated (because what isn’t in No Man’s Sky?). Don’t know how to acquire your very own living ship? Well you’re in luck! Because you can grow, yes GROW, the ship in your own backyard. WHAT.

So now you can jump into the squidgy, fleshy cockpit and explore the celestial skies with your new best friend/surrogate child; a strange dynamic that will surely spark some existential philosophy, but let’s not worry about that right now.

Along with the ships, the new update brings a new story mission to uncover the origins of these living vehicles as well as “rare encounters with mysterious space objects” (ah, now the space-dino skull makes sense) in addition to “strange new lifeforms”.

There’s a whole host of new changes and fixes in the new update to the game, including new alien interactions in space and better quality of life for inventory management, multiplayer and VR performance. We’re still a long way from exploring all 14 megabajillion planets (or something like that), but No Man’s Sky isn’t slowing down anytime soon. If you want to check out the updates in more detail, you can read the official blog post here.

Have you played No Man’s Sky recently? If not, then why? And will this new update tempt you into downloading the game again? I sure as hell want to see what it’s like now in VR, especially those organic cockpits… Is that weird?