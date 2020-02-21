PlayWay, the secret dark horse of the PC publishing world, are back with yet another quirky logistical challenged. You've all managed theme parks, hospitals and vast armies - now it's time to grab the banjo and head on down to the family smallholding with Farm Manager 2020. Unlike real farming you won't have to get yourself half a million in debt buying a combine harvester though, you'll just need to make sure you meet these PC system specs for Farm Manager 2020.

Farm Manager 2020 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Farm Manager 2020 Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Like a ploughman's dinner, the system requirements for Farm Manager 2020 make for humble fare. Precious little has changed from Farm Manager 2018, to be honest. It's a slower pace of life on the farms, that's for sure.

So onto the nitty-gritty then, and Farm Manager 2020 requires a Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card with a Core i7-2600K 4-Core 3.40GHz or FX-8350 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB RAM will also be needed to achieve the FM 2020 rec specs and get 60 frames per second.

Farm Manager 2020 needs a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 560/Radeon HD 7850 paired with FX-8320/Core i5-2400 3.1GHz CPU to match the minimum specifications. This PC setup should deliver around 30 FPS at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Minimum RAM requirements are 4 GB system memory. We suggest a 4-year-old PC in order to play Farm Manager smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Farm Manager 2020 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Farm Manager 2020 GPU benchmark chart and we also have an Farm Manager 2020 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.