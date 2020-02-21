Hardspace: Shipbreaker is essentially Spaceship Mechanic Simulator 2020. The new game by Blackbird Interactive - the creators of Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and the upcoming Homeworld 3 - and Focus Home Interactive have announced that it will be coming to Steam Early Access sometime around Summer this year.

This style of game will definitely appeal to a certain type of audience; those that enjoy the Car Mechanic Simulators or PC Building Simulators etc. But it will be interesting to see if it can appeal to a wider audience because of it’s celestial setting, because who doesn’t like space? Anyone who says they don’t is either a liar or a travel agent.

Blackbird Interactive seems to understand this concept though, as they themselves have many ideas for where the game can go but want the community’s opinion on it to shape the course of direction. Trey Smith, Creative Director on the game said: “We identified early in development that we wanted to release Hardspace: Shipbreaker on Early Access. We have a clear vision for what we think the game wants to be but there are still some things we need to figure out and we thought it would be fun to bring in the Early Access community to help us discover these things together.”

Upon release of the Early Access edition, players can expect: 2 different classes of spaceships to be able to salvage, multiple tools and perks that can be upgraded, plus the entire first act of the story campaign.

After release, they will be focusing on releasing more spaceship classes and missions, as well as daily challenges, leaderboards and even modding support. According to John Bert, the Focus Home Interactive Chief Operating Officer, a full reveal of the game will be debuted at PAX East next week:

“We are delighted to bring Blackbird on board the Focus flagship as we continue to invest in new and innovative games that will delight players for years to come. It’s also fantastic to be able to reveal this game in full at PAX East 2020, the premiere gaming culture convention running yearly in Boston, Massachusetts.”

So, does Hardspace: Shipbreaker pique your interest? Are you interested in Spaceship mechanics and salvaging? Tell us what you think!