Some single and multi-threaded Cinebench R20 scores for a brand new Intel Core Processor seems to have been shared on a South Korean tech forum. The processor in question here is the Intel Core i7-10700F, and is allegedly coming to the desktop PC market sometime around March. It’s a new processor for Intel’s Comet Lake series and most likely will be for the new LGA1200 motherboard sockets.

It looks as if the i7-10700F is an 8 core/16 thread processor with a 2.9GHz base clock and a turbo clock of around 4.8GHz. If all this is true, then this new CPU isn’t very far off from the last-gen Intel Core i9-9900K.

(please forgive the low image quality, we were not the original posters of it)

The processor supposedly was tested by a user on a Korean website, Quasar Zone, using Cinebench’s CPU benchmarking tools and uploaded the results to the website. The scores they got were:

- 4781 for the multi-core test

- 492 on the single core test

With those results the Intel Core i7-10700F is somewhere between the performance of a AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, for both the single and multi-core scores.

Okay so we could keep going down the rabbit hole of numbers and whatnot but that’s not why you’re here. It seems that the i7-10700F is essentially just the Intel Core i9-9900K specs but brought down to an i7, therefore bringing the price down, and is pretty much the next best thing from the Intel Core i7-9700K. So looking at that, we can guess the price will be somewhere in the $330-$380 range, a significant reduction in price (around $100-$200 less, depending on where you look) compared to the i9 processor of the same performance.

Typically, CPUs are far more powerful than we need to run games. The i7-9700K already has a rating of 10 from us and can play 1000 out of the 1000 most demanding games at the moment, so if these results are believed to be correct then we can expect the new i7-10700F to be no different.

Whilst it is great to see Intel upping their core counts and value across the board - thanks to pressure from AMD - it is difficult to appreciate the upgrade when other, new motherboards are required to use them. So the Comet Lake-S series isn’t heading off to a great start. Then again, this could all be a load of rubbish, as is the nature of leaks. But after AMD has been clearly stepping up their game, and Intel feeling the pressure, it’s hard to see these results as fake.