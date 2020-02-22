The first details have risen from the shadows (ahem) regarding the upcoming Tomb Raider movie sequel starring Alicia Vikander is the iconic Lara Croft.

We’ve got a different director this time around, with Roar Uthaug handing the flaming torch over to Ben Wheatley. Production is expected to begin in April with a release targeted for March 21st, 2021.

But here’s where things actually get interesting - the new movie will be based on both Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. SPOILER FOR SHADOW The latter is about Lara welcoming the end times because she wanted a rare rock, killing thousands in the process, so we’d certainly be interested in how this translates to the silver screen. END SPOILER

I probably can’t think of many more ill-judged ideas than using Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s narrative as the basis for a movie. The usual exploration shenanigans were often a ton of fun but Shadow of the Tomb Raider features what is, to my mind, comfortably one of the poorest videogame narratives I’ve ever sat through. It was a real narrative low point for Lara, and that’s saying something, and probably the moment a lot of folks probably realised that, deep down, she’s actually a bit of an arsehole.

Still, for the most part a Tomb Raider movie is all about a sense of wild adventure, and Shadow’s South American setting could make a stunning backdrop for the cinematic release. Throw a nice tsunami into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for box office success.

Filming for the new Tomb Raider movie will take place in England, South Africa, Finland and Beijing, while casting news should be inbound soon.