We might finally have some evidence pointing towards the elusive ‘Big Navi’ graphics card. A new RRA certification has just been passed and it seems suspiciously like the high-end Navi cards we’ve all been eagerly awaiting for. As we know, AMD is set to announce those next generation cards at some point this year, and some speculation points towards AMD’s financial analyst day on the 5th of March.

Either way, all of this hopefully means we’ll hear an announcement of the cards soon and then get a release date. Considering that passing an RRA certification is only part of the first steps towards finalising and launching a product, typically we see the final product launch anywhere between 3 to 6 months after certification.

Those four new cards mentioned in the image above are the: Radeon RX 5950 XT, Radeon RX 5950, Radeon RX 5900 and the Radeon RX 5800 XT, with the RX 5950 XT being the flagship of the family and possibly the ‘Big Navi’.

As many of you know, AMD has yet to come out with a rival to Nvidia’s RTX cards that support ray-tracing, and since the Navi cards are being used for the next-gen Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, the Big Navi cards are sure to support ray-tracing as well. Plus AMD announced that they will be launching GPUs throughout 2020 capable of supporting ray-tracing.

All signs point towards the Big Navi cards, but then again we’ve thought that before so we’ll just have to wait and see what AMD announces in the next few months. To me, the image above that mentions the four new graphics cards seems like someone who hasn’t gotten the official names from AMD just yet, and instead has just guessed what they could possibly be called. But again, we have no way of knowing until hearing an official announcement from AMD themselves.