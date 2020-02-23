Focus Home Interactive and Lightbulb Crew have revealed Othercide, an all-new turn-based tactical RPG/strategy title with a horror-themed twist. Othercide tasks players with leading the Daughters as they do battle with a monstrous evil known as Suffering. There's an apparently full narrative on offer here, including a deep single-player campaign and plenty of customisation. A full gameplay reveal will be taking place at PAX East later this month but, in the meantime, here are the PC system specs for Othercide.

Othercide Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 2-Core 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X3 440 3-Core 3.0 GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 2-Core 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X3 440 3-Core 3.0 GHz RAM: 4 GB System Memory

4 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 1 GB Video Memory

1 GB Video Memory GPU: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5770 1GB

GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5770 1GB HDD: TBA Available Hard Drive Space

TBA Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

Othercide Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2320 4-Core 3.0 GHz or AMD FX-6350 6-Core 3.9 GHz

Intel Core i5-2320 4-Core 3.0 GHz or AMD FX-6350 6-Core 3.9 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

4 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB HDD: TBA Available Hard Drive Space

TBA Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

The game engine used for Othercide is Unity.

Turn-based tactical RPG Othercide will require a GeForce GTX 980 or equivalent (AMD's new Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB graphics card fills the bill) along with a quad-core 3GHz processor such as the Core i5-2320 3.0GHz or FX-6350 to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. System memory required for Othercide is 8 GB performance memory.

Taking a look at the min reqs for Othercide, users will require a Radeon HD 5770 1024MB graphics card with a Core 2 Duo E4700 2.6GHz or Athlon II X3 440 processor to reach the minimum Othercide specs, run on low graphics setting and 720p. This is right down at the low end for any modern system and should ensure that Othercide can run on just about any gaming rig built in the last 7 years or so.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Othercide System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Othercide GPU benchmark chart and we also have an Othercide Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.