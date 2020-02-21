Another video game movie is going to be beamed into our gooey eye balls, Borderlands: The Movie (an unofficial title) was announced way way back in 2015, but since then we’ve heard next to nothing about it. Now, after 5 years we finally have some more info: the new movie will be directed by Eli Roth, friend of Quentin Tarantino, horror fanatic, and all-round gore-loving guy.

He’s best known for his work on Hostel, the Green Inferno and Cabin Fever. He recently directed the kids movie The House with a Clock in Its Walls, perhaps trying to mark his fame as a director of wildly varying movie audiences, alongside Robert Rodriguez.

Eli made the announcement on Twitter, unveiling a horrifyingly photoshopped image of his face on a psycho bandit.

So excited to be part of the @Borderlands family! Thank you @GearboxOfficial @Lionsgate @DuvalMagic, @picturestart, Arad Productions and everyone for welcoming me in. See you on Pandora! pic.twitter.com/UspqIcoerF — Eli Roth (@eliroth) February 20, 2020

The movie is still being produced by Avi and Ari Arad (now that just sounds like some sort of Borderland-level of character naming), along with Erik Feig. Avi is best known for founding Marvel Studios and was CEO up until 2006, since then Avi and Ari have both produced many films together, including the upcoming Uncharted and Metal Gear Solid movies.

On his announcement as Director of the film, Eli said: “I’m so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team, and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate – I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition.”

He continues with: “I look forward to bringing my own energy, ideas, and vision to the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game. Randy Pitchford and everyone at Gearbox have been incredibly supportive of my ideas – it really feels like a perfect storm of creators coming together. We are out to make a new classic, one which the fans of the game will love, but also one which will find new audiences globally.”

Since Eli is now officially a part of the production as Director, it seems as if the movie will be moving along much more quickly. Hopefully we can get Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Claptrap now, as suggested by Creative Director of Borderlands 3, Paul Sage: "I think The Rock," he says. "Yeah, The Rock has to play Claptrap!"

Now that would be interesting news to say the least.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane had this to say about the announcement: “With Eli’s vision and Craig’s screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game.”

There’s no word on anymore casting or story details as of yet, not even whether the movie will be based on the games or follow a brand new, original story. If anything, the Borderlands universe is a big and vast world, and it doesn’t always have to be about Vault Hunters finding vaults and fighting Eldritch monsters hiding inside them, Tales From the Borderlands showed us that at least.

Then again, since they do want to turn this into a tentpole series, we could see a Marvel-style cinematic universe, introducing new vault hunters in separate, origin movies that then culminate in a big Avengers-style adventure to find a vault by shootin-n-lootin their way in.

Personally I would like to see the film as a highly stylised animation, much like in the veins of Spider-Man into the Spiderverse, but I somehow doubt that will be the case.

Who would you want the 4 main vault hunters to be played by? And do you want the movie to be live-action or animation? Let us know!