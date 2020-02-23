Nvidia is going through troubled waters at the moment. They have some good news, then some bad, then some good and then some bad and so on and so on... In another moment of not-so-good news, Nvidia recently announced that (almost) all of Bethesda’s games have been removed from GeForce Now’s library.

The move looks to be similar to what happened nearly two weeks ago when Activision Blizzard also removed it’s games from GeForce Now’s library. Nvidia called Activision Blizzard’s departure a ‘misunderstanding’, however no word about why Bethesda pulled their own games from the library has been released yet.

The full list of games removed are as follows:

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The Evil Within 2

Rage 2

Quake Champions

Prey

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 76

Fallout 3

Everspace

Doom

Dishonoured

Dishonoured 2

Dishonoured: Death of the Outsider

Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

For the keen eyed you’ll notice that Wolfenstein: Youngblood is not a part of the list. Well, you’d be absolutely right as for some reason it’s the only game that wasn’t removed from GeForce Now.

Nvidia’s new blog post about how Geforce Now is evolving brings some information to light at least: "This trial is an important transitional period where gamers, developers and publishers can try the premium experience with minimal commitment while we continue to refine our offering."

"As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends. Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes streaming on GeForce NOW. Meanwhile, others will bring games back as they continue to realize GeForce NOW’s value."

That’s not exactly reassuring news for most users of the service. The fact that any publisher can outright remove its entire library of games from the service at such short notice is alarming. Whilst it may not be entirely bad for owners of a desktop PC who could already run the games previously, because of GeForce Now’s appeal to be able to play games even on a Macbook many have purchased games specifically to play on Nvidia’s platform, only to have their ability to play it removed almost instantly.

Nvidia tried to reassure users that: “as the transition period comes to completion, game removals should be few and far between, with new games added to GeForce NOW each week.”

That’s a bit hopeful at least for the future. And since Nvidia and CD Projekt Red are working closely together to bring Cyberpunk 2077 available on GeForce Now the day it launches, we at least won’t have to worry about 2020’s most anticipated game being pulled from the library as well.

If Bethesda or Nvidia decides to elaborate on the situation we’ll update you as soon as possible.

What do you think of the move? Is this going to hurt Nvidia in the long run? Or is this just an infancy problem as the platform begins to evolve and work out the kinks? Let us know what you think!