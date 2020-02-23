Obsidian’s strange Honey-I-shrunk-the-kids-esque survival game, Grounded, is coming to Early Access later this year, and we now have an official Steam page for the game. Whilst the target goal for the full release is “sometime in 2021”, we have a little more info regarding what exactly will be in the Early Access release of the game later this year.

First of all, Obsidian announced that they will “gradually increase the price of Grounded in early access as we add more content and features,” so get your muddy hands on it sooner rather than later as early supporters will benefit more from the reduced price.

Also, even though Grounded is a survival game, much like in the veins of Subnautica it seems that there will be a definite main story with a beginning and end, as the Early Access version will contain “roughly 20% of the full storyline.” Included within the initial release will be 3 major biomes: The Grasslands, The Hedge and The Haze. I don’t know about you, but ‘The Haze’ sounds slightly too ominous for my liking, especially when your character is about the size of a small ant.

There will be crafting, base-building and single and online co-op play. So you can get terrified of giant spiders with your friends. And for those of you wondering if the horrifying creatures will be in the Early Access version, there’s a specific ‘Arachnophobia’ mode available. So yes, there will be spiders (cries in tiny).

Additionally, there will be “at least ten insects” and players will have access to the first two tiers of weapons and armour to fight against the oncoming insect hordes.

As the development continues with feedback from the community, Obsidian will be adding more features to the game including the complete storyline, Steam achievements and cards, more environments and biomes, more crafting recipes, more bugs (the insect kind), and additional features and updated systems to improve the entire experience.

Grounded will be available on Early Access around Spring, either through Steam’s Early Access or Microsoft’s Game Preview, and will launch sometime in 2021 for the Xbox One or PC through Steam and the Xbox Game Pass.