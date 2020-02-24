Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order fixed up the damage caused by Star Wars: Battlefront 2 faster than a jawa sells a droid, going on to sell more than 8 million copies at launch. Publisher Electronic Arts expects Fallen Order to blow past 10 million units by the end of March 2020. Who was it who said single-player games were dead?

Taking all that into account, it comes as little surprise to hear Respawn Entertainment is already at work on a sequel, or at least that’s the word of the ever reliable Jason Shreier, of Kotaku.

“Today, EA has two new Star Wars games in development—a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order at Respawn and a smaller, more unusual project at EA Motive in Montreal, Canada,” said Schreier.

EA loves only one thing more than a hit, and that’s sequels to a hit. As sure as weirdos will complain about every new Star Wars movie like it’s killed their mum, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi is in development.

The writing was on the wall back in December though, with Respawn hiring for a Senior Software Engineer to become a part of the “Star Wars Team”. At the time Respawn said “We’re looking for a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard earned expertise to create an incredible Star Wars experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars™Universe and is invigorated by the idea of coding third person action/adventure games.” That should be about as much confirmation as you could possibly need.

With Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order 2 now a dead cert, what direction would you like to see Respawn take a sequel? Any particular changes or improvements you’d expect? Let us know!

