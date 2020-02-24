Hasbro recently held an investor’s event at the New York Toy Fair, and boy do they have some plans in the works. We could sit here and endlessly discuss what their plans are for the next five years, which includes releasing a digital game every year, but that’s not the most exciting information to came out of the event…

Baldurs Gate 3 is coming to Early Access later this year, yes that’s right, the game that’s been in development for a very long time now will finally be playable at the end of 2020, with a full release coming out next year at some point.

The cult D&D game series has seen a massive surge recently thanks to the reintroduction of Tabletop RPG’s in popular culture and modern media, and for a long time now fans have been begging for a sequel to the hit isometric RPG series, Baldur’s Gate. The 3rd instalment in the series was already announced a while ago, but word on when it would be released was kept quiet for a long time.

Luckily the newest addition to the franchise won’t come with 17 discs or something like that, but we will be able to get our hands on it later in the year. It’s being developed by Larian Studios, the makers of Divinity: Original Sin, and based on the 5th edition ruleset of Dungeons & Dragons. Based on last year’s announcement trailer above, the Mind Flayers will be playing a big part of the game (and also still gives me horrifying Lovecraftian-esque nightmares).

We should know plenty more about Baldur's Gate 3 soon enough. A full gameplay reveal is taking place on February 27, 2020 at 15:30 EST/20:30 GMT during PAX East (coronavirus pending).

Are you excited for Baldur’s Gate 3? I’m going to have to replay the first 2 now, and at this rate I’ll be done with them just as the 3rd one comes out. Will you be joining me? Or are you going to stay sober and let the excitement build?