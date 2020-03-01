Here we go, buckle up, things are finally getting serious now. It feels a bit strange to be typing this but March 2020 is the month we will be getting not one but two new Half-Life games. Hold me Gaben. Crowbar Collective's officially sanctioned Half-Life remake, Black Mesa, starts the month, while it's finished off by the arrival of Valve's VR-exclusive Half-Life Alyx. Half-Life fans haven't had it this good in years.

That's not all either. March 20th presents the ultimate showdown. It's Doom Slayer v Isabelle as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal go head-to-head. Go for both and you've got the palate cleanser in between all that demon slaying.

There's plenty more to come in the month, including an Xbox exclusive, the mighty Pokemon, and the arrival of Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord some 9 years after it was originally announced.

Right, let's get started...

Black Mesa - March 5th / PC

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - March 6th / Switch

Langrisser I & II - March 10th / PC, PS4, Switch

Ori and the Will of the Wisps - March 11th / PC, Xbox One







Nioh 2 - March 13th / PS4

State Of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - March 13th / PC, Xbox One

MLB The Show 20 - March 17th / PS4

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - March 20th / Switch

Doom Eternal - March 20th / PC, PS4, Xbox One

Half-Life: Alyx - March 23rd / PCVR

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - March 23rd / PC

Bleeding Edge - March 24th / PC, Xbox One

Persona 5 Royal - March 31st / PS4

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord - March 31st / PC

If you are planning to pick up any of these games you can get voting below. You can also vote for multiple games if you’re planning on picking up multiple games. Let us what takes your fancy this month in the comments section below, particularly if there are any other big games we have overlooked!