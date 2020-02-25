On the lookout for a new monitor? Feel like no one out there can keep up with today’s competitive scene? Need to upgrade your old one beyond 1080p? Well good news! AOC have just unveiled a high refresh rate, QHD gaming monitor with low pixel latency and Freesync compatible.

First of all, If you don’t know what QHD means it’s because it’s a dumb name. Standing for Quad High Definition (1440p), which doesn’t even make that much sense because 4K is 4 times the resolution of 1080p (unless they’re counting 720p as high definition which is also stupid because if 1080p is full HD then 720p must be sub HD) okay now I’m starting to ramble so let’s get back on track!

The AG273QZ 27" monitor boasts a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, currently one of the highest rates you can get for a gaming monitor in the market right now. So if you’re seriously into your competitive multiplayer this will be an absolute must have. It’s also full 1440p resolution at a 16:9 aspect ratio, so even though it’s not 4K you will absolutely notice a difference in the step up from 1080p.

Additionally it has a pixel response time of 0.5ms, reducing smear from fast-moving gameplay and action (if you’re one to usually turn off motion blur because you hate it, like me, then again this is a terrific feature). And if you’re worried about screen tearing, the monitor comes with FreeSync Premium Pro technology to minimise latency.

As if that wasn’t enough, AOC has packed loads of other features along with the monitor too, including: low blue light mode, AOC game colour, AOC shadow control, 6 user modes that are fully customisable, a handy handle on top to easily transport the monitor and, finally, headphone holders on either side of the monitor.

It’s quite pricy, but for everything you get this could possibly be the ultimate gaming monitor. I sure as hell am going to start saving up to replace by purple-shifted 1080p monitor at home, because why the hell haven’t I done so already I don’t know, I guess I just hate myself.

The monitor is available to buy on Amazon here: Check Prices

What do you think? Do we have the best gaming monitor on our hands? Or is there one even better? (Seriously, I would actually like to know because I’m desperate for a new upgrade).