Just like last year’s excellent Resident Evil 2 Remake, or 2017’s even more excellent Resident Evil 7, the Resident Evil 3 Remake is now getting a demo in the lead up to the release. Capcom hasn’t stated yet when the demo will be available or if it will be the same ‘1-shot’ style as last year’s remake.

Not only is it nice to see demos making a comeback in the industry these days - since games now are priced to an extortionate amount and gamers are increasingly pressured into trusting a game’s worth before they make a purchase, only to find out the game is a steaming pile of garbage - it’s also generating more hype up until the final release of the full game. Which, unless you've been living under a rock recently, is nearly a month away now.

It was written in the STARS... ?

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

The Resident Evil 3 Remake has also been gaining a lot of buzz recently due to a preview event that just occurred (thanks for the invite, Capcom…). There’s still not a whole lot of details that have come out of it, but at least one thing is for certain: almost everyone universally agrees that Nemesis is bigger, badder and bolder than ever.

If you never played the remake then I’m almost jealous, because the anxiety of having to face off against the fast and ferocious foe has made me fear for buying it now. I almost don’t want to play the new remake after everything that everyone has said now, because in all honesty I don’t feel like buying a new pair of trousers soon…

Capcom seems to be really stepping up it’s game when it comes to remakes. Whilst the market for remasters and remakes is definitely oversaturated (and not even in just the games industry, but the film industry is going through the same problems at the moment), the Resident Evil remakes are making triumphant achievements across the whole board. Other companies should definitely follow in Capcom’s footsteps if they ever decide to remake an old game.

If you want to be part of the debate around what makes a good remake then, well, click the link I guess? See if you agree with me or not!

Are you excited for Resident Evil 3? Will you be getting the demo as soon as it comes out? Once we know when, we’ll update this article. So bookmark this page or something I guess, whatever works for you!