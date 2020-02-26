Destiny 2 has had a rough time since it’s release. Where other multiplayer games like Rainbow Six: Siege or No Mans Sky have seen a massive surge in positive player feedback and reactions, Destiny 2 has been very up and down. Now, with the return of the Trials of Osiris, the fan base is more divided than ever…

In a tweet by Bungie, they announced that Trials of Osiris - the fan-favourite game mode from the original Destiny game - is back with a developer insight video talking about the significance of it’s return and what players can expect when it finally comes out during the launch of Destiny 2's 10th season, Season of the Worthy. And of course, fans are either ecstatic or deeply unhappy…

Trials of Osiris was a Crucible event back in Destiny 1, that saw 2 teams of 3 fighting against each other in order to gain exclusive loot. They ran from Friday to Tuesday with a map rotation every week. Once a team won 9 matches they were able to travel to the Lighthouse and collect their loot for that week, before everything reset on Tuesday and teams would have to compete yet again the following week.

Along with the return they’re bringing back some old maps: Cauldron, Exodus Blue and Anomaly. They’re also bringing back the original Trials gear set which seems to react to how well teams played that week. When players go flawless: “those armour and pieces will react in a certain way. When you see someone in the tower, everyone’s going to know that they won flawless that week.”

There’s not a huge amount of details that they’ve given away so far, maybe that means it hasn't seen any significant changes, but they did mention they have been working on it for a while in order to make sure players would be happy with it's return: “We want to make sure that we really stick the landing with Trials, it’s important that this doesn’t go out half-baked.”

But for some it seems like that’s exactly the opposite reaction. Whilst many fans are extremely excited for the return of their favourite game mode that they can play with their friends, others are deeply unsatisfied with the return of Destiny 1 gear items, calling it lazy and wishing for newer, more unique items.

Trials of Osiris will be returning in the next season of Destiny 2, Season of the Worthy, on March 13th.