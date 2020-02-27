Another remastering of an old game is coming our way, well, not old… the cult 2013 Wii U game, The Wonderful 101, is getting its own remaster and is releasing soon on PC, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. It comes after a kickstarter was launched recently with overwhelming support from fans (achieving $1,777,861 of its $49,312 goal) in order to get the game ported over for a more general release with improved graphics and controls. Platinum Games has developed the project and partnered with Nighthawk Interactive as the retail distributor.

The Wonderful 101 is an action-adventure game developed by Platinum Games. Players take control of the Wonderful Ones, heroes from all around the world who unite to defend the earth against extraterrestrial threats.

“About seven years ago, we released The Wonderful 101. I’ve moved up to become a member of the Platinum Games executive board, but back in those days, I didn’t think very much about the business end of things (okay, I’ll admit that maybe I still don’t). I devoted all of my attention to creating games that met my own personal standards. The Wonderful 101 was the sixth game I’d directed throughout my career. Unfortunately, I can’t say it was much of a success, from a business standpoint,” says Hideki Kamiya, Chief Game Designer of Platinum Games.

And not much of a success it was, as The Wonderful 101 didn’t break any records or sweep buyers off their feet to purchase the game, but it did gain cult status as the few who did play it absolutely raved about it.

“This isn’t just a simple port, either. We’ve tuned the controls for each new platform and made several adjustments that should make it easier to grasp and play. On top of that, we’ve improved the image quality and frame rate to suit modern hardware. On the whole, I’d say The Wonderful 101: Remastered is the definitive edition of the game!” Clearly they thought a lot about how to name the new version, as The Wonderful 101: Remastered: The Definitive Edition doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.

“We’ve loaded The Wonderful 101: Remastered with as much Platinum spirit as we could. I sincerely hope you’ll all play it and let us know what you think!” Kamiya finishes off his message for the fans.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 19th for North America, May 22nd for Europe, and June 11th for Japan.