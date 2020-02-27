This week has been pretty good for leaks so far, right after a PC version for Horizon Zero Dawn was spotted on Amazon France, we now have some screenshots leaked from the much-anticipated Baldur's Gate 3. Fans are already blown away by the way it looks and seems to be the definitive version of Baldur’s Gate so far. Some fans are a little wary of the changes, but I for one think this will bring a fresh new take on the franchise that we need…

First of all it seems that there will be a mix of turn-based and real-time with pause combat, as seen by the first two screenshots:

Secondly there will also be close-up camera angles for dialogue and dialogue choices between characters:

Considering that the game will be coming to Early Access later this year, the game already looks absolutely stunning. Not everyone is on-board with the close-up dialogue choice, but I think it looks great and really adds to the immersion. We haven’t got any gameplay videos as of yet so no clue on whether the body and facial animations look up to standard, but at least we won’t have to wait long as some will be shown at PAX East this week.

Fans are already calling the game a mix of Dragon Age: Origins and Divinity: Original Sin - A game developed by Larian Studios, the same company who are working on Baldur's Gate 3.

If you want to check out more of the screenshots you can click here. But be quick as some sites have already taken the images down, including the original source that uploaded them.

Are you excited for Baldur’s Gate 3? What do you think of the close-up dialogue choices? Let us know your thoughts!