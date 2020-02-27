In rather quite surprising but also kind of not surprising news, GOG.com, the online retail store, has just updated it’s refund policy to allow 30 days after purchasing the game, even if you’ve downloaded and played it.

“Everyone at GOG believes in a 'gamers-first’ approach. It means that every part of our store is designed with gamers in mind and your purchase safety and satisfaction come first for us,” reads the official post.

“The latest update to our voluntary Refund Policy adds another piece to this customer-friendly experience. And it all sums up in one sentence: starting now, you can get a full refund up to 30 days after purchasing a product, even if you downloaded, launched, and played it. That's it.”

If you were thinking “hey, so I can buy a game, play it for 30 days and then just refund it?” it’s not quite like that. GOG can and will reject a refund if they think the policy is being abused: “We're monitoring the effects of the current update to make sure no one is using this policy to hurt the developers that put their time and heart into making great games. We may refuse refunds in such individual cases.“

But what's interesting here is that GOG sells DRM-free games, so therefore once you download a game, you have it indefinitely and it's up to you to delete it. GOG has no way of proving how long you've played the game or whether or not you've deleted it, so it remains to be seen if this system will be abused or not.

It’s hard to remember that digital marketplaces are still relatively new, and that they’re still in their infancy days when it comes to their policies online. We lived for a long time with having to buy things in shops and off of shelves, digital distributors like GOG or Steam are still working out the kinks of what works best in this new platform of eCommerce.

But GOG has remained as a very clear, honest and trustworthy online retailer that players can rely on for good experiences when buying games, and it’s only growing at the moment.

“It’s important for us to say that this update is possible thanks to your respect for all the time and hard work put into creating the games you buy on GOG.COM and playing by the rules. We're grateful for that and encourage you to continue to do so.”

If you want to read the full FAQ for more details then you can click here.

What do you think of the new policy? Have you used GOG before? Who’s your favourite online retailer? Let us know!