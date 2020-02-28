One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is on it's way and the PC system requirements have finally been revealed. One Piece is an animated show about a kid made of rubber and his band of wannabe pirates, searching for the legendary 'One Piece' to become the king of the pirates. Pirate Warriors 4 is an anime fighting game that follows the same characters as they battle against hordes of enemies.

"ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is the latest evolution of PIRATE WARRIORS action! Based on the concept of "experiencing a real ONE PIECE battlefield," buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the ONE PIECE world!"

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core I5-2300 / AMD FX-4350

Intel Core I5-2300 / AMD FX-4350 RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 HDD: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space DX: 11

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 580 HDD: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space DX: 12

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is looking to be the biggest and best version of the series so far. Not only boasting huge and destructible environments, but the requirements are also a much heftier upgrade compared to the previous entry in the series, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3. If you're looking for the ultimate One Piece game, this is definitely it.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.