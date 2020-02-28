Bandai Namco have just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming entry into their new interactive horror anthology series as well as a release date. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is the next instalment by Supermassive Games, the team behind 2015’s excellent horror game Until Dawn - and last year’s entry in the series The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan - and will be released in the Summer of this year.

"We've been delighted by the reaction from players and the success of MAN OF MEDAN as the first instalment of THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY” says Pete Samuels, CEO of SUPERMASSIVE GAMES. “We really appreciate feedback from the community and the team remains committed to the goal of making each new instalment deliver further thrilling horror experiences, with the next chapter, LITTLE HOPE, bringing an all new and disturbing horror story to the anthology."

Fans of Until Dawn were quite conflicted with Supermassive’s return to the interactive horror genre, after the overwhelming success and recognition of Until Dawn, Man of Medan seemed to teeter on the edge of being either better or worse. But, as usual, the game found the majority of its success through online content creators, and now the teaser trailer for Little Hope is capitalising on that sensation:

Does anyone remember those ‘your mom hates this game’ adverts for Dead Space 2? Am I the only one who gets the same vibes from this? We first get a montage of reactions from various content creators for the previous game, but then we end on the familiar teaser for the next game, Little Hope, that appeared as a teaser at the end of Man of Medan.

“Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of LITTLE HOPE, 4 college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish visions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. As they journey through the town looking for a means of escape, they must understand the meaning of these events, the root of the evil, and how it is directly connected to them!”

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will be releasing on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in Summer 2020.

Are you excited for the next instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology? What did you think of Man of Medan? Let us know!